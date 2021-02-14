Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Protection (December 2020)

PROTECTION CONTEXT

Since August 2017, an estimated 716,915 Rohingya refugees fled from Myanmar seeking safety and protection in Bangladesh. The population, including the pre-existing refugee population living in Bangladesh combined with new arrivals, stands at 866,457 as of December 2020. The majority are reliant on humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation. As the situation entered its fourth year, UNHCR and its protection partners strive to strengthen the response mechanisms to address protection needs of the Rohingya refugees, including in a range of key cross cutting issues across sectors, each of which requires regular monitoring. The COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the overall protection environment in Bangladesh. Mitigating the short- and longer- term social protection consequences of the pandemic and ensuring ways to safeguard the resilience and psychosocial well-being of refugee communities, while ensuring that protection and humanitarian space does not contract, is a priority for the UNHCR.

PROGRESS

Advocacy and Refugee Rights

• Access to territory and non-refoulement: Since January 2020, a total of 1,554 refugees have been registered as new arrivals in Cox’s Bazar. While the majority entered Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar, some had previously sought asylum or stayed in other countries, including 43 in Malaysia, 30 in Saudi Arabia, and 21 in India. UNHCR continues to monitor for any new arrivals of refugees, though throughout 2020 no significant movements across the border have been reported. A group of 306 refugees who were rescued at sea by Bangladesh authorities in May after their boat failed to reach Malaysia continue to be accommodated on Bhasan Char Island, despite the fact that most have family members in the camps. The UN continues to await a formal response on access to the island to assess the group’s protection needs. A go-and-see visit was organized for 40 representatives of the refugee community in early September and representatives were asked by the Government to encourage refugees to agree to relocate to the facility. Following the visit, the government organized the relocation of refugees from different camps in Cox’s Bazar in December, with some 3,498 refugees being relocated in two movements. The UN Country Team continues to advocate for access to the island to undertake protection and technical assessments, and in line with the Government’s commitment has continued to highlight the importance of obtaining the informed and voluntary consent of refugees prior to any relocation.

• Registration and civil documentation: Awareness raising to refugees on the importance of civil documentation has continued, albeit on a more limited scale due to COVID-19. Following the reopening of UNHCR’s registration sites in September after five months of lockdown, marriage and divorce registration was fully resumed in all 34 camps with tools developed with the technical support of UNHCR. Thus far in 2020, some 1,271 marriages and 139 divorces have been registered and certificates issued to refugees. However, it has been noted that some Camp in Charge officials (CiCs) are unwilling to approve divorce and instead refer couples for mediation contrary to their wishes. This is said to have increased the risk of domestic violence and difficulties accessing justice in cases of abuse. Bangladesh has yet to align civil registration laws and regulations with international standards as a step towards making civil registration universally accessible. Birth registration and certification for both refugees and members of host communities was suspended in 2017. The Government resumed it only for children born to Bangladeshi nationals in 2020. While formal birth certificates are not issued to refugee children by the Government, new born children are added to the cases of their parents in the UNHCR-Government joint registration database based on the documents issued by the healthcare facilities in the camp such as antenatal card, vaccination card and birth notification. Antenatal cards and vaccination cards are also used to register children if they were born at home.

• Freedom of movement: In light of the security environment and efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, restrictions on movement have increased and this has impacted negatively on the well-being and livelihoods of refugees and members of host communities alike. While the situation has somewhat improved I the past few months, continued advocacy and awareness building is required to ensure that restrictions on freedom of movement and access to basic services are proportionate and in line with relevant national and international human rights law. The erection of fencing around the camps in Ukhiya has been completed and the project has been initiated in Teknaf. Refugees and humanitarian actors have expressed concern over the fencing, though in certain locations refugees are reportedly hopeful that it will improve security in and around the camps. Regardless, many refugees and members of host communities could face problems accessing essential services and facilities, though authorities have indicated it would consider advice from the humanitarian community as to where access points are needed.

• Access to justice: UNHCR has completed the expansion of its legal assistance program, which now cover all 34 camps through its partners BRAC, TAI and BLAST. Legal services have largely resumed on almost the same scale as before COVID-19, with the exception of prison visits for relatives of detained refugees which remain suspended. Some 2,013 refugees were provided legal assistance in October, while 2,194 benefitted from the program in November and 1,731 did so in December. Since January, a total of 18,593 refugees have received some form of legal assistance, including legal counselling, mediation, filing of cases at police stations and courts, and legal representation, surpassing the target for the year which was set at 15,954. Legal awareness sessions have resumed in the camps since November, albeit on a reduced scale in line with COVID-19 guidelines, with participants sharing positive feedback about legal assistance programs and their rights and legal obligations in Bangladesh. Despite ongoing advocacy with law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, however, access to justice for refugees remains a challenge, and UNHCR’s legal partners have continued to report difficulties when approaching local police to register cases. UNHCR has engaged with police to improve the situation and is working with camp administration officials to reinforce refugees’ access to legal assistance and to advocate for appropriate and timely intervention by law enforcement agencies in serious crimes. As of 1 July, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) of the Bangladesh National Police has taken over responsibility for safety and security across the 34 camps. Efforts are ongoing to build trust between the APBn and the refugee community and to minimize barriers to access to justice. Challenges have continued under the reduced humanitarian footprint resulting from COVID-19 access restrictions, and majhis and others have attempted to intervene in dispute resolution. Legal partners and CiCs have progressively scaled up their presence in the camps, and efforts are ongoing to resolve cases (including those that may have initially been ‘mediated’ by majhis and others) and to increase awareness among refugees about the legal services available to them. To improve access to justice in 2021, advocacy with law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, scaled up legal awareness sessions, the use of innovative messaging techniques, and community-based dispute resolution through mediation, will remain critical activities.

• Safety and security: UNHCR and its partners continued to undertake protection monitoring and individual case management with the help of refugee volunteers. UNHCR and its partner, BRAC, have carried out protection monitoring, while partners TAI, BRAC, BLAST and Rights Jessore have implemented legal assistance and anti-trafficking programs in all 34 camps. Refugees have become increasingly concerned about the security situation across the camps following violent clashes between armed criminal gangs in the Ukhiya camps in early October. Between 3 and 5 October, sporadic violence and open conflict between two gangs in Kutupalong and surrounding camps resulted in at least 8 deaths and numerous injuries among refugees, while many shelters were burned and thousands of refugees were made to flee to adjacent camps. This violence comes amid expanded activities of criminal gangs in the camps, including abduction, murder, assault, extortion, and collecting of “taxes” from shopkeepers, majhis, and refugee volunteers. Both refugees and members of host communities have expressed fear about the violence. UNHCR is closely monitoring these developments together with the authorities. COVID-19 has continued to have a negative socioeconomic impact on security, with petty crimes, inter- and intra-communal disputes, criminal gangs expanding their sphere of control, and heightened risks of trafficking and smuggling.

Child protection cases and incidents of GBV, particularly intimate partner violence, have reportedly been exacerbated by the pandemic. It is within this context that a pilot project on community safety was jointly launched by UNHCR, IOM and UNDP in early 2020, with the objective of promoting closer engagement between the refugee population and the police to promote access to justice. As part of the project, UNHCR, UNDP and IOM conducted 6 batches of training for a total of 148 APBn personnel, including 42 female officers. The pilot is initially targeting two camps in 2020, but in 2021 the project will be expanded to cover up to eight additional camps. Night patrolling by refugees has recently been reinstituted in a number of camps, either by the APBn or the Army. UNHCR continues to monitor the situation closely and is advocating that those involved in night patrols do so voluntarily and that they not be required to respond to potentially violent security incidents in the place of law enforcement authorities. The increased protection risks resulting from the fragile security environment has affected the psychological wellbeing of refugees and has led to a growing number ofspontaneous and unauthorized relocations to other camps that are perceived to be safer. UNHCR continued to conduct protection assessments and advocated for relocation in cases in which individual protection risks were identified.

• Capacity building: Over the course of 2020, UNHCR has organized training for 1,350 humanitarian workers on a range of issues relating to the protection of refugees. The trainings included different topics, notably protection and humanitarian principles, protection mainstreaming, code of conduct, mediation and legal assistance. A group of 25 police officers from the district were trained by UNHCR on protection and access to justice for refugees, while as part of a joint project implemented by UNHCR, UNDP and IOM on community safety, 378 police officers from the district were trained on crime prevention in schools and beat policing. UNHCR facilitated training on refugee protection for 25 senior APBn officers as part of a three-day training organized by the Protection Working Group (PWG).