Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Protection (December 2019)

Since August 2017, an estimated 819,787 Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, increasing the total number of refugees to around 854,704. The majority are reliant on humanitarian assistance, services, and resources including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation. As the situation enters its third year, UNHCR and its protection partners have put in place a system to ensure a strengthened understanding of the protection landscape for Rohingya refugees, including the following key areas of concern across sectors, each of which requires regular monitoring.

Key Protection Thematic Area:

Advocacy and Refugee Rights

- Registration and civil documentation

- Freedom of movement

- Access to justice

- Education and vocational training

- Status recognition and non-refoulement

- Durable solutions

Protection Mainstreaming

- Emergency preparedness and response

- Safety and security

- Site planning, energy and environment

Reduced Aid Dependency

- Access to basic services

- Income generating opportunities

Community Engagement

- Outreach and sensitisation

- Feedback and Referrals System

- Community engagement and empowerment

- Community representation

- Peaceful coexistence with host communities

Specialized Services

- Persons with specific needs, physical and mental

- health and psychosocial support

- SGBV and gender mainstreaming

- Legal assistance

- Child protection

- Prevention, Response and Reintegration of trafficking victims