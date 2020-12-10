Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Field & Site Management (31 October 2020)

FIELD & SITE MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES

Coordinate and monitor field activities comprehensively addressing them or reaching out to responsible sectors/units Continued implementation of the Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) and remote management tool Provide an efficient and effective delivery of CRIs, LPGs, and other distributions to the persons of concern Ensure that relocation of refugees is organised and implemented in line with protection standards Prepare and respond to any emergency need caused by weather related events and other emergency situations such as COVID-19 Promote community representation structures for refugee camp and block committees

PROGRESS (SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2020)

Community-Led Projects (CLP)- Out of the total 435 schemes identified for implementation, 267 (61%) have been completed. The CLP schemes include Care and Maintenance of camps infrastructure such as (not limited to) pathways, bamboo bridges facilitating access to shelters, and communal facilities. The refugees conducted project identification through organized Focus Groups Discussions (FGDs) of male, female, and youth populations. Refugees are also involved as laborers, hence the schemes create an income source. The CLP schemes are centered on Age, Gender, and Diversity (AGD representation), allowing refugees of all groups to identify priority needs and lead in the project implementation, hence building ownership.

Distribution and Pop-up Store- The piloting of the Pop-up store concept at C4X DP was launched on 28 October 2020 following community consultations. Pop-up store allows refugees to assess their own needs and spend points (based on family size) to receive their choice of NFI from the list of about 47 household items to cover basic needs. 667 families are targeted for the pilot exercise.

Resumption of LPG Distribution for the Host Community (HC)- LPG distribution resumed in the HC areas in October. UNHCR FSMU and partner BDRCS have managed to reach 11,959 HC families by end of October.

Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) phase II- CSI phase II dubbed as “Towards Nationalization” resumed with the CSI workinggroup developing a work plan to augment CSI activities, commencing with an evaluation of the past CSI project. Additionally, the CSI training tracker that reflects the existing training gaps among CiC staff, Site Management (SM) staff, and pending training has been updated.