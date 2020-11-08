Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Field & Site Management (31 August 2020)

FIELD & SITE MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES

Coordinate and monitor field activities comprehensively addressing them or reaching out to responsible sectors/units Continued implementation of the Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) and remote management tool Provide an efficient and effective delivery of CRIs, LPGs, and other distributions to the persons of concern Ensure that relocation of refugees is organised and implemented in line with protection standards Prepare and respond to any emergency need caused by weather related events and other emergency situations such as COVID-19 Promote community representation structures for refugee camp and block committees

PROGRESS (JANUARY - AUGUST 2020)

FSMU continues to share and reinforcing CiC/ACiCs capacities in camps, strengthening the camp level coordination through Multi-Functional Team (MFT) approach. The unit aims to enhance refugee community representation across camps working with both RRRC and CiCs in camps. The unit ensures; regular coordination and service monitoring is conducted, CFRM are established in camps, protection mainstreaming, relocation of affected families followed accordingly, camp care and maintenance, capacity building through the Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) and information management amongst others. Emergency preparedness and response is embedded in FSMU activities, that ensures camp level EPR plans are prepared, distribution of pre monsoon tie down kits, community awareness conducted in EPR activities. An ERT team is also prepared in advance in case of emergency response in affected camps for rapid needs assessments, coordination and response.