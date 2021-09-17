Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Field and Site Management (January - June 2021)

Objectives 1 Coordinate and monitor field activities comprehensively addressing them or reaching out to responsible sectors/units

2 Continued implementation of the Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI) and remote management tool

3 Provide an efficient and effective delivery of core relief items, LPGs and other distributions to the persons of concern

4 Ensure that relocation of refugees is organised and implemented in line with protection standards

5 Prepare and respond to any emergency needs caused by weather related events and other emergency situations such as COVID-19

6 Foster community participation & empowerment through promotion of community representation structures for refugee camp and block committees and community led projects

Progress (January - June 2021)

Drain cleaning system: in coordination with World Food Programme (WFP), Site maintenance and Engineering Project (SMEP), partners and camp authorities, UNHCR established regular drainage cleaning across UNHCR-managed camps. Responsibilities are defined based on the type of drainage line (primary, secondary and tertiary); first and second cycles of cleaning have begun.

Capacity Sharing Initiative (CSI): Training for camp-in-charge officials continued through the month of March, as part of the interagency joint Capacity Sharing Initiative in collaboration with IOM and the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). The training, conducted by the sector leads, included humanitarian principles and refugee protection, operational standards, principles and overviews of the main sectors including WASH, Shelter and Non-Food Items, Health, Protection, and Site Management. 38 camp-in-charge and assistant camp-in-charge officials undertook the training. Furthermore, 60 camp-in-charge staff took part in Nutrition and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support training.

Emergency preparedness and response: The 2021 Emergency Response Team (2021), consisting of 55 staff members, was established. The staff are from different units across the operation and are all trained on emergency preparedness and response, VHF, and operating satellite phones. Fire incidents and response: So far, 119 fire incidents occurred in 2021 including two large fire incidents in Nayapara Registered Camp in January and Balukhali camps (Camp 8 and 9) in March. UNHCR analyzed the incidents and conducted a mapping of fire response facilities in the camps. Four three-wheeler vehicles were procured and equipped with fire extinguishers. A modified version of the vehicles with water pumps is currently being developed.

Community-led projects: Despite limited access to the camps by partners due to COVID-19 restrictions, 389 community-led projects are in progress out of which 102 have been completed. These projects are identified through consultations with the community and coordination with relevant actors. Projects included construction and repair of pathways, bridges, and stairs to facilitate safe movement in the camps, in particular through the monsoon season. The projects are identified and led by the Rohingya refugee communities with support from UNHCR partners including cash for work opportunities for Rohingya refugees in the camps.

Safety Unit and Site Management Volunteers: Over 1,500 refugee and host community volunteers took part in training on topics including cyclone preparedness, water and flood safety, WASH facility assessment and fire safety. The effectiveness of the training has been proven during different incidents in 2021. Each week, volunteers conduct hundreds of awareness sessions at households and distribution points on COVID-19 prevention, cyclone and monsoon preparedness and fire safety. In response to the large fire incidents, volunteers helped extinguish the fires, move people to safety and help with crowd control. The volunteers also play an important role in UNHCR’s remote monitoring by sharing information when access to the camps is reduced.

Relocations: UNHCR continued to facilitate relocations, including for households in areas where fences are being constructed, and those in areas at high risk of flooding. In 2021, 2,424 households have been relocated. However, relocations remain challenging due to lack of space in the camps. Site management partners support the households with non-food items, referrals to registration and services in the new location, and refer individual protection cases. Over 400 families have been identified in need of relocation in different camps which are in flood zones.

Distribution of non-food items: Regular distribution of non-food items is ongoing at UNHCR’s distribution points. Regular and seasonal distributions continued, including female hygiene kits, bathing soap, laundry soap, water purification tablets, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, tote bags and umbrellas. In addition, following the large fire incidents, blankets, kitchen sets, solar lamps, mosquito nets and clothes were distributed to aected families. In preparation for the monsoon season, tie-down kits were distributed to all households.