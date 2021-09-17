Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Energy & Environment (January - June 2021)

Progress (January - June 2021)

Access to sustainable cooking fuel

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) assistance continued among refugees and host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf in 2021, and throughout the lockdown period as one of the prioritized assistance projects approved by RRRC (Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner). Since January, 459,603 LPG cylinder refills and 1,617 replacement cooking sets were provided to refugee households and 78,934 LPG cylinder refills were provided to host community households.

Access to sustainable power and electricity

2,200 solar streetlights were installed across both UNHCR and IOM managed camps to improve access for refugees to water and sanitation facilities, and to mitigate gender-based violence risks.

Solar systems in Kutupalong and Nayapara Registered Camps were upgraded to 43-kilowatt peak capacity. These systems reduce carbon dioxide emissions from diesel generators, and support lighting at camp-in-charge offices, UNHCR offices and meeting points used by elected camp committees.

A 40.3-kilowatt peak capacity solar minigrid has been installed in Camp 4 Extension powering a health facility serving over 7,000 refugees, some 200 refugee households, streetlights, and latrines.

A large-scale uninterruptable power supply (UPS) of 100-kilovolt-ampere has been installed at Sadar District Hospital in Cox’s Bazar. The system will back up all essential medical equipment at the hospital.

Environmental Restoration

12,200 seedlings including bamboo were planted in the host community area which includes gap filling in the existing planting sites and new plantation. 39,600 bamboo branch cuttings were set aside in the nursery to produce bamboo seedlings for 2022.

88,200 seedlings were raised in the nursery to plantable height and age and nearly 1 million vetiver grass slips are ready to plant for slope stabilization, erosion control and disaster risk reduction.

1,535 refugee and host community volunteer Forest Extension Workers were engaged in maintaining existing plantation sites in the camps and in the host community. 2,293 refugees received environmental education in Camp 4 and in Camp 4 Extension through awareness raising sessions.

Elephant Response