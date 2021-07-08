Bangladesh + 1 more
Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Energy & Environment (April 2021)
Progress (March - April 2021)
Preliminary findings from a pre-pilot project that provided pressure cookers to households as an energy saving initiative was presented to the Energy and Environment Technical Working Group in Cox’s Bazar. The report projects potential savings of up to 20-25% in Liquefied Petrolium Gas (LPG) fuel efficiency savings. The use of a pressure cooking reduces cooking time and as such, reduces carbon emissions and use of fuel.
In April, Human-Elephant Contact (HEC) was reported 6 times in several western peripheral camps. In Nayapara Registered Camp, an elephant breached the barbed wire fencing. The Elephant Response Team was activated and pushed back the elephant without any further damage.
Water sampling was carried out by the Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG) in the camps affected by the devastating fire on 22 March (Camps 8W, 8E and 9). UNHCR led the methodology sampling and analysis for the exercise.
Challenges
Renewed restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the implementation of activities.
UNHCR continues to seek partners with strong energy expertise and commitment and is working with the Norwegian Refugee Council on potential capacity building to create opportunities for such partnerships.
Way Forward
- The pressure cooker pre-pilot will be scaled up in the coming months to a full pilot reaching 6,000 refugee households.