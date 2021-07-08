Rohingya Refugee Response - Bangladesh Factsheet - Energy & Environment (April 2021)

Progress (March - April 2021)

Preliminary findings from a pre-pilot project that provided pressure cookers to households as an energy saving initiative was presented to the Energy and Environment Technical Working Group in Cox’s Bazar. The report projects potential savings of up to 20-25% in Liquefied Petrolium Gas (LPG) fuel efficiency savings. The use of a pressure cooking reduces cooking time and as such, reduces carbon emissions and use of fuel.

In April, Human-Elephant Contact (HEC) was reported 6 times in several western peripheral camps. In Nayapara Registered Camp, an elephant breached the barbed wire fencing. The Elephant Response Team was activated and pushed back the elephant without any further damage.