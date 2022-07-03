Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh: Education Factsheet - as of 31 March 2022

KEY ACTIVITIES

Learning Centres

Rohingya children access informal education, supported by the humanitarian community through the Education Sector. UNHCR and its partners run Learning Centres and Community-based Learning Facilities in 16 camps, reaching refugee children with early childhood development, pre-primary and primary education. The education programme has been strongly aected by COVID-19 lockdowns and limited operational capacity of Learning Centres.

Introduction of Myanmar Curriculum

In January 2020, the Government approved the Myanmar Education Curriculum pilot, transitioning from the Learning Competency Framework and Approach, an informal learning programme rolled out in January 2019. The rollout of the pilot was delayed due to COVID-19 but began in December 2021. Looking beyond the pilot, UNHCR, in collaboration with UNICEF and other education partners, has developed a comprehensive roadmap to scaleup the Myanmar Curriculum over three years. As part of the preparation for the Myanmar Curriculum scale up, UNHCR jointly with the education sector facilitates consultative meetings and workshops with education partners.

Capacity Development Programmes for Teachers

The results of a competency needs assessment conducted in 2021 are being used to design professional development interventions with universities to enhance teachers’ capacities and improve the quality of education. Following this assessment and the success of a pilot project, Master Trainers (School Supervisors and Technical Ocers) of partner organizations enrolled in the UNHCR-supported professional development programme, conducted in collaboration with Bard College and BRAC University. 100 Master Trainers have completed the certified mentorship training and are mentoring teachers in the camps involved in the rollout the Myanmar Curriculum. BRAC University is also providing certified training on pedagogy for teachers in the camps (over 70% Rohingya) through blended modules (in person and pre-recorded) over a two-month period to equip them with pedagogical knowledge and skills to teach the Myanmar Curriculum.

Youth Education Alternatives

Some refugee adolescents and youth have access to numeracy and literacy courses, life skills learning and/or skills training such as tailoring and woodwork. Additionally, some have been able to enrol in certified and professional courses on online platforms such as Coursera and EdX that host content from top universities from across the world. Information sharing sessions are organised to support women, girls, and gender diverse populations to access continuous learning. Other education materials are made available through other platforms.

Community Engagement

UNHCR in collaboration with its partners formed Community Education Committees to support children and parents. These groups facilitate awareness sessions on education, visit families to provide guidance to caregivers and monitored caregiver-led education activities during COVID-19 lockdowns. They also help ensure that children and youth have access to learning centres, materials, and other informal learning activities.