Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh: Education Factsheet - as of 30 June 2022

KEY ACTIVITIES

Learning Centres

Rohingya children have access to safe and protected spaces where they can acquire lifelong skills and knowledge. Learning Centres and Community-based Learning Facilities run by UNHCR and its partners in 16 camps provide refugee children with informal early childhood development, primary and secondary education as well as adolescence and youth programming. The education programme has been strongly affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and limited operational capacity of Learning Centres.

Introduction of Myanmar Curriculum

The Bangladeshi government approved the introduction of the Myanmar curriculum in January 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic closed learning centres and delayed its roll out for nearly two years. A pilot of the new curriculum finally began late last year with an initial 10,000 children in grades six to nine enrolled. A second phase of the roll out for grades one and two will start in July, at the start of the new school year, with the remaining grades to be rolled out next year allowing school-age children in the camps to follow the Myanmar curriculum by 2023.

Capacity Development Programmes for Teachers

To enhance teachers’ capacities and improve the quality of education, professional development interventions with universities have been designed based on the 2021 competency needs assessment. School Supervisors and Technical Officers of partner organizations are enrolled as Master Trainers in the UNHCR-supported professional development programme that is conducted with Bard College and BRAC University. 100 Master Trainers have completed the certified mentorship training and are guiding teachers in the camps to rollout the Myanmar Curriculum. BRAC University is also providing certified pedagogy training for teachers in the camps.

Youth Education Alternatives

Some refugee adolescents and youth have access to numeracy and literacy courses, life skills learning and/or skills training such as tailoring and woodwork. Additionally, some have been able to enrol in certified and professional courses on online platforms such as Coursera and EdX that host content from top universities around the world. Information sharing sessions are organised to support women, girls, and gender diverse populations to access continuous learning.

Community Engagement

UNHCR in collaboration with its partners formed Community Education Committees to support children and parents. These groups facilitate awareness sessions on education, visit families to provide guidance to caregivers and monitor caregiver-led education activities during COVID-19 lockdowns. They also help ensure that children and youth have access to learning centres, materials, and other informal learning activities.