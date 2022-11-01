Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh: Child Protection Factsheet - as of 30 June 2022

KEY ACTIVITIES

Community-based Child Protection Mechanisms UNHCR and partners work closely with refugee communities to ensure safety and access to specific services for children including the creation of child protection networks. These consist of committees, child and adolescent clubs, and parent groups. Protection networks play an important role by identifying children at risk, providing peer support, tracing missing children, and raising awareness on child protection issues such as the prevention of child marriage. Additionally, community-led initiatives contribute to a safer environment for children by sharing information on referral services and providing prompt responses during emergencies, such as fires and flooding.

Safe Spaces for Children

Multipurpose centres for children and adolescents in 21 camps provide safe spaces for children to play, relax, express themselves and learn skills to deal with the challenges they face. The centres offer integrated case management and referral services. Adolescent clubs are supported with a package of activities, including a gender-specific life skills curriculum.

Training and Capacity Development

Members of community-based structures, volunteers, and communities participate in training and awareness-raising sessions on a wide range of topics including child protection and referral pathways and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, child marriage, child labour and trafficking. They also learn about how to work with children with disabilities, emergency preparedness, risks of family separation and psychosocial support. Jointly with UNICEF and the Department of Social Services under the Ministry of Social Welfare, UNHCR worked on the contextualization of the Child Protection Minimum Standards related to mental health and psychosocial distress, the socio-ecological approach to child protection programming, and child protection training for service providers. UNHCR funded the translation of the 2019 edition of the Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Action (CPMS) in Bengali and Burmese to support child protection standards’ mainstreaming in humanitarian programmes.

Case Management and Psychosocial Support

Caseworkers have been trained on UNHCR Best Interests Procedures (BIP) that include Best Interest Assessment (BIA), Best Interest Determination (BID) and case management. The BIP informs recommendations and decision making for children at risk.

A BID panel based on global guidelines has been established to cover all 33 camps. Most child protection cases reported include children experiencing neglect, psychological distress, physical and sexual violence, which in some cases are linked to trafficking, child marriage and child labour. Psychosocial support from UNHCR trained refugee volunteers and partner organizations is provided coupled with positive parenting sessions to tackle neglect and psychosocial distress resulting from family conflicts.

UNHCR provides psychosocial support and referral to mental health services.