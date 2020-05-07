Rohingya Refugee Emergency: Operational Dashboard: 2020 Indicators Monitoring (31 March 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than 859,000 Rohingya refugee women, men, girls and boys are hosted in Cox’s Bazar District, including 35,060 registered refugees who arrived in the 1990s (4%), and other unregistered Rohingya refugees who had settled in host communities prior to August 2017. Children make up 52%of the total refugee population and women and girls make up 51%.

The humanitarian crisis of Rohingya refugees has intensified by the spread of the COVID19 in the country and the world. While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugees camps, UNHCR continues preparedness and response efforts focusing on Health, WASH and risk communication and community engagement despite the lockdown and reducing footprint in the camps since end of March consistent with the Government’s public health policies.

This dashboard monitors the monthly achievements of selected indicators from the 2020 country operations plan for each strategic area of activity with cumulative key figures and monthly highlights.