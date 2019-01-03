03 Jan 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #57, 27 December 2018

from World Health Organization
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • About 30 health facilities have received exemption from restricted movement during the election period and will remain open to provide essential health services.

  • About 363 411 people (110.6%) benefited from the OCV campaign including 264 280 people (117.5%) from Rohingya population.

  • Since February 2018 to date, a total of 35 148 BCG doses have been given children and 19 906 Td doses to pregnant women.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • There are an estimated 908 000 Rohingya refugees (215 796 families) in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 12 exercise. The Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, though the overall influx has slowed since the onset of the crisis in late August 2017. Rohingya refugees have continued to arrive in Bangladesh, though in much fewer numbers than the initial influx in late 2017. More than 15,247 new arrivals were reported from 1 January to 30 November 2018 (source: UNHCR). The refugees continue to face compounding vulnerabilities including health.

  • Over the past one year, WHO and the health sector partners responded to the health needs of the affected populations by supporting government health facilities with human resources, renovations and medical supplies; ensuring availability of essential medicines and other supplies through logistics support; maintaining a strong disease surveillance system; delivering vaccination campaigns and strengthening

