Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #57, 27 December 2018

There are an estimated 908 000 Rohingya refugees (215 796 families) in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 12 exercise. The Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, though the overall influx has slowed since the onset of the crisis in late August 2017. Rohingya refugees have continued to arrive in Bangladesh, though in much fewer numbers than the initial influx in late 2017. More than 15,247 new arrivals were reported from 1 January to 30 November 2018 (source: UNHCR). The refugees continue to face compounding vulnerabilities including health.