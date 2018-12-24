24 Dec 2018

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #56, 21 December 2018

from World Health Organization
Published on 21 Dec 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Following the sweeping and repeat activities, the fourth round of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign now has coverage of 111%. A total of 363 411 people received vaccination including 99 161 from the host community.

  • A total of three new diphtheria case-patients (three suspected) were reported this week. Total casepatients reported in EWARS is now 8 327.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • There are an estimated 921 000 Rohingya refugees (215 796 families) in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 12 exercise. The Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, though the overall influx has slowed since the onset of the crisis in late August 2017. From 1 January-15 September 2018, UNHCR has recorded 13 764 new arrivals to Bangladesh.

