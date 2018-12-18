Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #55, 13 December 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• The fourth round of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign was completed with 108% coverage. A total of 356 202 people received vaccination.

• A total of three new diphtheria case-patients (three suspected) were reported this week. Total case-patients reported in EWARS is now 8 327.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• There are an estimated 921 000 Rohingya refugees (215 796 families) in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 12 exercise. The Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, though the overall influx has slowed since the onset of the crisis in late August 2017. From 1 January-15 September 2018, UNHCR has recorded 13 764 new arrivals to Bangladesh.

RESPONSE

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• As of week 49, 162 health facilities registered as active Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) reporting sites. Coverage of EWARS reporting in now 76 per cent (162/212)*.

• Of these sites, 127 submitted their weekly reports (77%) by 11 December 2018 resulting in a cumulative completeness of 84% for 2018.

• A total of 32 alerts (triggers) were reported and reviewed in the EWARS system in week 48. Suspected measles, acute respiratory infection (ARI), acute watery diarrhea (AWD), unexplained fever (UF) were the commonest ones. All the alerts were reviewed within 48 hours.

• Acute respiratory infection (ARI) and suspected malaria are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. No notable changes in other diseases and syndromes. All these conditions are being monitored by WHO Epidemiology team.

AWD UPDATE

• The number of cases reported with diarrhoeal diseases were 5 645 this week of which 3 720 were reported with acute watery diarrhoea (AWD), 178 with bloody diarrhoea and 1 747 with other diarrhoea.

• Diarrhoeal cases in under-5 age group has been showing increasing trend which could partly be explained by rotavirus transmission, that has been observed in previous surveillance data to increase during these months in Bangladesh.

• No Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive alerts have been reported this week.