25 Sep 2018

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #44, 19 September 2018

from World Health Organization
Published on 19 Sep 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• A Clinical Management of Mental, Neurological and Substance Use Conditions in Humanitarian Emegencies (mhGAP – HIG) training was organized in Cox's Bazar between 15-17 September, 2018 to strengthen the competencies of persons providing mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.

• ARI is causing major burden of illness in Rohingya camps, particularly in children <5 years of age.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• According to the Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) exercise, there are an estimated 919 000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar as of 22 July 2018. Of these, 706 364 are new arrivals since 25 August 2017.

• The recent report by Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) indicates that between 11 May and 18 September 2018, 51 529 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains. A total of 6 075 individuals have been displaced over the same period, while 46 people have been injured and one person reported dead in the camps.

