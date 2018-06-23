Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #31, 21 June 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Following the recent heavy rains, the Health Sector stakeholders have been alerted to increased risks of water and vector-borne disease outbreaks.

Cumulatively 28 415 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains since 11 May 2018. Of these, 17 977 between 9-13 June 2018.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• The health sector has received 12.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 20 June 2018).

Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.

MONSOON UPDATES

The 13 June 2018 report by Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) indicates that since 11 May 2018, 28,415 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains. A total of 2 785 individuals have been displaced while 32 people have been injured and one person reported dead in the camps.

In addition, several incidents including 133 landslides, 97 wind-storms, flood, water-logging and fire have been reported since 11 May 2018.

Further, several infrastructures were reported damaged. These include 3 303 shelters, 22 waterpoints, 300 latrines and 1 health facility. About 14 health facilities were temporarily closed during the rains.

An after-action review was conducted both internally and with partners to identify lessons learned and improvement areas for updating the monsoon and cyclone contingency plan.