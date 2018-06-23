Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #31, 21 June 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Cumulatively 28 415 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains since 11 May 2018. Of these, 17 977 between 9-13 June 2018.
Following the recent heavy rains, the Health Sector stakeholders have been alerted to increased risks of water and vector-borne disease outbreaks.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
- According to the Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) exercise, there are an estimated 915 000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar as of 25 May 2018. Of these, 702 000 are new arrivals since 25 August 2017.
• The health sector has received 12.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 20 June 2018).
Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.
MONSOON UPDATES
The 13 June 2018 report by Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) indicates that since 11 May 2018, 28,415 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains. A total of 2 785 individuals have been displaced while 32 people have been injured and one person reported dead in the camps.
In addition, several incidents including 133 landslides, 97 wind-storms, flood, water-logging and fire have been reported since 11 May 2018.
Further, several infrastructures were reported damaged. These include 3 303 shelters, 22 waterpoints, 300 latrines and 1 health facility. About 14 health facilities were temporarily closed during the rains.
An after-action review was conducted both internally and with partners to identify lessons learned and improvement areas for updating the monsoon and cyclone contingency plan.
During the after-action review it was recommended that: Emphasis and improved collaboration between Health and WASH Camp Focal Points at field level should be encouraged and real-time reporting on evolving situation as related to critical health threats and early warning; Strengthen systems for real-time capturing and verifying field information; and ensure timely and effective Information management streams for downward and upward information sharing.