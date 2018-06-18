Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #30, 14 June 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• 24 735 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains as .

• Several infrastructures in the camps have been damaged including 18 water points, 252 latrines and one health facility.

• The health sector Monsoon and cyclone contingency and response plan is activated.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• According to the Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) exercise, there are an estimated 915 000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar as of 25 May 2018. Of these, 702 000 are new arrivals since 25 August 2017.

• The health sector has received 12.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 13 June 2018). Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.

MONSOON UPDATES

• The 12 June 2018 report by Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) indicates that since 11 May 2018, 24,735 people have been affected by the Monsoon rains. A total of 1 522 individuals have been displaced while 26 people have been injured and one person reported dead in the camps.

• In addition, several incidents including 101 landslides, 86 wind-storms, flood, water-logging and fire have been reported since 11 May 2018.

• Further, several infrastructures have been reported damaged. These includes 2,858 shelters, 18 waterpoints, 252 latrines and one health facility.