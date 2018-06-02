Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #28, 31 May 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 16 May, 2018. A total of 879 273 (89% of the people targeted) beneficiaries including 103 605 people from host community were vaccinated during the OCV campaign.

About 200 000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25 000 are at very high-risk

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to the Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) exercise, there are an estimated 914 678 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar as of 25 May 2018. Of these, 623 000 are in Kutapalong Balukhali Expansion site, 277 000 in other camps and settlements and 15,000 are with the host community. There have been 8 988 new arrivals since January 2018.

A total of 883 community facilities are at risk of landslide, flood or both. About 200,000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25,000 are at very high-risk. More than 5 956 refugees have been relocated from high risk locations.