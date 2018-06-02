Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #28, 31 May 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
About 200 000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25 000 are at very high-risk
Since February 2018, about 6 000 newborns have received BCG vaccine. A total of 3 396 pregnant women have received Td1 and 1 400 Td2 vaccines.
The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 16 May, 2018. A total of 879 273 (89% of the people targeted) beneficiaries including 103 605 people from host community were vaccinated during the OCV campaign.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
According to the Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) exercise, there are an estimated 914 678 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar as of 25 May 2018. Of these, 623 000 are in Kutapalong Balukhali Expansion site, 277 000 in other camps and settlements and 15,000 are with the host community. There have been 8 988 new arrivals since January 2018.
A total of 883 community facilities are at risk of landslide, flood or both. About 200,000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25,000 are at very high-risk. More than 5 956 refugees have been relocated from high risk locations.
The health sector has received 6.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 16 May 2018). Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.