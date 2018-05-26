Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #27, 24 May 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 16 May, 2018. A total of 879 273 (89% of the people targeted) beneficiaries including 103 605 people from host community were vaccinated during the Oral Rehydration Campaign.

About 200 000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25 000 are at very high-risk

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 693 000 Rohingya have crossed over from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, joining approximately 212 500 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. There have been 8 441 new arrivals since January 2018.

A total of 883 community facilities are at risk of landslide, flood or both. About 200,000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25,000 are at very high-risk. More than 5 956 refugees have been relocated from high risk locations.

According to Emergency Preparedness and Response report (as of 22 May 2018), 51 cumulative incidents have been reported in the camps. A total of 1 064 shelters have been damaged while 9 087 individuals have been affected. WHO and health sector partners continue to put in place mechanisms to respond to health needs to those likely to be affected.