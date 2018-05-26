26 May 2018

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #27, 24 May 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (702.59 KB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • About 200 000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25 000 are at very high-risk

  • The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 16 May, 2018. A total of 879 273 (89% of the people targeted) beneficiaries including 103 605 people from host community were vaccinated during the Oral Rehydration Campaign.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 693 000 Rohingya have crossed over from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, joining approximately 212 500 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. There have been 8 441 new arrivals since January 2018.

  • A total of 883 community facilities are at risk of landslide, flood or both. About 200,000 Rohingya people are at risk of landslides and floods in camps, of which 25,000 are at very high-risk. More than 5 956 refugees have been relocated from high risk locations.

  • According to Emergency Preparedness and Response report (as of 22 May 2018), 51 cumulative incidents have been reported in the camps. A total of 1 064 shelters have been damaged while 9 087 individuals have been affected. WHO and health sector partners continue to put in place mechanisms to respond to health needs to those likely to be affected.

  • The health sector has received 6.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 16 May 2018). Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.