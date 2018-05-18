Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #26, 17 May 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

To date a total of 92 223 Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) case-patients have been notified through Indicator Based Surveillance in EWARS bringing. WHO and partners continue to prepare for likely outbreak.

The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 13 May, 2018. A total of 901 810 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

From 8 November 2017, a total 6 887 suspected cases of diphtheria have been reported. A total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS during this time.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 693 000 Rohingya have crossed over from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, joining approximately 212 500 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. There have been 8 441 new arrivals since January 2018.

According to incident report (as of 12 May 2018) by Site Management Sector in Cox’s Bazar, 27 incidents have been reported as a result of current rains. A total of 1 551 households have been affected including 7 112 individuals. WHO and health sector partners continue to put in place mechanisms to respond to health needs those likely to be affected.