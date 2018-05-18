Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Weekly Situation Report #26, 17 May 2018
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
From 8 November 2017, a total 6 887 suspected cases of diphtheria have been reported. A total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS during this time.
The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign was successfully completed on 13 May, 2018. A total of 901 810 beneficiaries were vaccinated.
To date a total of 92 223 Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) case-patients have been notified through Indicator Based Surveillance in EWARS bringing. WHO and partners continue to prepare for likely outbreak.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 693 000 Rohingya have crossed over from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, joining approximately 212 500 others who had fled in earlier waves of displacement. There have been 8 441 new arrivals since January 2018.
According to incident report (as of 12 May 2018) by Site Management Sector in Cox’s Bazar, 27 incidents have been reported as a result of current rains. A total of 1 551 households have been affected including 7 112 individuals. WHO and health sector partners continue to put in place mechanisms to respond to health needs those likely to be affected.
The health sector has received 6.3% of the US$113.1 million requested through Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2018 (https://fts.unocha.org/appeals/656/summary as of 16 May 2018). Additional funding is required to cater for the health needs of the Rohingya community as well as strengthening the health system in Cox’s Bazar.