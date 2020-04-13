Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Monthly Situation Report #03, 26 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO has continued to play its major role of leading the health sector response in outbreaks and emergencies and serve as a lead agency for health sector coordination in Cox’s Bazar.

Health Sector together with partners are assessing existing isolation and treatment facilities for strengthening existing facilities and possible expansion in view of ongoing COVID-19 response.

WHO/ Health Sector in coordination with ISCG and other sector coordinators reviewed and updated InterSectoral plan in line with national plan and global guidance. This plan includes the Health Sector Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As per Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) report of December 2019, there are 911 000 Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar. This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All Rohingyas, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 09 to 12 of 2020 is presented below.