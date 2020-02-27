Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Monthly Situation Report #02, 27 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The 4-week-long Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign ended on 12 February in Rohingya camps. Over 292 000 Rohingya children aged 6 months to less than 10 years were vaccinated. As per the monitoring data, over 95% coverage was achieved in the campaign.

With an aim to build a pool of national trainers in mental health, WHO organized a 5 day Training of Trainers on mental health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) at Dhaka from 23 to 27 February 2020.

Health Sector continues to share regular WHO COVID-19 situation report highlighting global, country and local updates to guide, aware and sensitize health partners.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As per Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) report of November 2019, there are 914 998 Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar. This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All Rohingyas, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 05 to 08 of 2020 is presented below.