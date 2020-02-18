Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Monthly Situation Report #01, 30 January 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The health sector has started the process of reviewing Minimum Essential Health Service Package 2019 and updating it for 2020.

WHO conducted After Action Review (AAR) for Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) response on 27 January 2020 involving related partners and working groups.

An assessment of Infection Prevention and Control(IPC) situation initiated in the Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar with a view to train health care workers on IPC.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As per Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) report of November 2019, there are 914 998 Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar. This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All Rohingyas, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 01 to 04 of 2020 is presented below.