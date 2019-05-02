02 May 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #8, 25 April 2019

from World Health Organization
Published on 25 Apr 2019 View Original
HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO Cox’s Bazar has undertaken a rapid review of the current Sexual and Reproductive Health(SRH), Mother and Child Health (MCH) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) services landscape.

• The Health Sector Cyclone Season Contingency Plan 2019 for Cox’s Bazar is updated now.

• A ‘’Non-communicable Diseases(NCD) Core Group” is being formed to serve as a common platform for health partners to take related activities forward.

• World Immunization Week (WIW) is being marked from 24-30 April 2019 in Rohingya camps with the theme of ‘Protected Together: Vaccines Works’.

• As of week 16, 2019, a total of 153 health facilities have registered as active Early Warning, Alert and Response System (EWARS) reporting sites. Coverage of EWARS reporting in now 78 per cent (153/196).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 149 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (February 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 15 and 16 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.

