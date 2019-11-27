27 Nov 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #23, 21 November 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (788.78 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Preparations are on for cholera vaccination campaign in December with the International Coordinating Group for Cholera vaccine (ICG) secretariat approving 1,270,170 doses of oral cholera vaccines (OCV). ICG has ordered immediate release of 635,085 OCV doses. The first round of the OCV campaign is scheduled from 8-14 December 2019.

• The OCV campaign is being planned in view of the increasing trend of diarrhea cases. Since 5 September 2019, a total of 147 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) have tested positive by cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), or culture.

• The Health Sector has finalized the development process for the Joint Response Plan 2020, in which 20 projects from as many partners, are approved for inclusion. The minutes of the peer review team (PRT), the health sector monitoring indicators and revised needs and response documents were shared with ISCG.

• To strengthen services at the Moheshkhali Upazilla Health Complex Laboratory, a referral facility, hemoglobinometer, glucometer, urine kits and reagents have been provided. About 400,000 people (Bangladeshi nationals) are expected to benefit from these supplies.

