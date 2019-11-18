Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #22, 07 November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Diarrhoeal diseases are showing an increasing trend. Since 5 September 2019, a total of 120 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) have tested positive by cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), or culture, or are linked to these cases (data as of 5 November 2019).

A total of 40 community-size and 100 family-size LifeStraw water filters have been distributed among Rohingya and host community at Teknaf.

A total of 21 healthcare facilities which are implementing Water and Sanitation for Health Facility Improvement Tool (WASH FIT), were evaluated in the reporting period.

WHO’s laboratory team has helped strengthen laboratory facilities by distributing and installing autoclaves for safe handling and disposal of infectious laboratory waste at six facilities including Sadar Hospital, Cox’s Bazar; and handing over three Global Pharma Health Fund (GPHF) Minilabs to the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Drug Superintendent at Cox’s Bazar.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 914 998 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (September 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 43 and 44 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.