31 Oct 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #21, 24 October 2019

from World Health Organization
HIGHLIGHTS

  • The year three workplan (October 2019 – September 2019) for the Gender-based violence (GBV) in emergencies project is finalized now.

  • Since 14 September 2019, there have been 88 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) that have tested positive by cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), or culture, or are linked to these cases as of 22 October 2019.

  • Autoclaves and refrigerators are being provided to health facilities as part of laboratory support to improve biosafety at the facilities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 914 998 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (September 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 41 and 42 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.

