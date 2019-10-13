Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #20, 10 October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

As part of laboratory and biosafety strengthening efforts, a two-day Basic Microscopy for Laboratory Personnel and Biosafety and Infection Control trainings was conducted from 30 September to 1 October for to enhance capacities of laboratories in from various health facilities in particular to detect abnormal characteristics, and to improve biosafety practices.

A total of 6807 diarrhoeal diseases cases reported in EWARS, marking an increasing trend in such cases from 22 September to 5 October 2019, although it is still below the weekly average.

Health sector is preparing for 2020 joint response planning (JRP) for the sector, and a planning workshop with all Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) members has taken place on 9 October 2019.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (August 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 37 and 38 of 2019 is presented below by WHO IMS functions.