01 Oct 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #19, 26 September 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (788.37 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO in conjunction with UNICEF has developed the Water Quality Surveillance (WQS) and Water Safety Plan (WSP) roadmap to revise the ongoing WQS and pilot WSP in the settlement.

• The number of diarrhoeal patients have increased in recent days. A total 6 189 diarrhoeal cases reported in Early Warning, Alert and Response System(EWARS) for week 38 whereas a total of 5 430 diarrhoeal cases reported in EWARS for week 36.

• The health sector is developing an academic article reflecting on the coordination efforts through Strategic Advisory Group(SAG) and working groups since the start of the crisis.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (August 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 37 and 38 of 2019 is presented below by WHO IMS functions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.