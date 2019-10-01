Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #19, 26 September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO in conjunction with UNICEF has developed the Water Quality Surveillance (WQS) and Water Safety Plan (WSP) roadmap to revise the ongoing WQS and pilot WSP in the settlement.

• The number of diarrhoeal patients have increased in recent days. A total 6 189 diarrhoeal cases reported in Early Warning, Alert and Response System(EWARS) for week 38 whereas a total of 5 430 diarrhoeal cases reported in EWARS for week 36.

• The health sector is developing an academic article reflecting on the coordination efforts through Strategic Advisory Group(SAG) and working groups since the start of the crisis.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (August 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 37 and 38 of 2019 is presented below by WHO IMS functions.