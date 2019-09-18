18 Sep 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #18, 12 September 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (855.5 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 40 cases of dengue, of which 32 are suspected and 8 are confirmed, have been reported in 2019, with no deaths among the refugee population.

• A training on dengue clinical case management was conducted to increase capacity among healthcare workers to mitigate the current dengue situation.

• The second round of water quality surveillance has concluded with data collected from 158 health facilities.

• Interactive Communication Initiatives WHO in line with its risk communication strategy explored an innovative way of communication through art to raise awareness on health seeking behavior particularly on immunization to increase the uptake.

• The health sector, through the ‘Gender-based Violence (GBV) in emergencies’ project, organized and supported a four days training from 26-29 August 2019 in Cox Bazar on Clinical Management of Rape & Intimate Partner Violence.

