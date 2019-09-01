01 Sep 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #17, 29 August 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (741.78 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of nine dengue cases were reported in the last two weeks, including two confirmed and seven suspected, bringing the total number of reported cases this year to 35.1 • Newly recruited Tuberculosis (TB) junior field assistants have been briefed and introduced to field activities and supported community mobilization efforts related to TB.

• Nurses from Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital were trained on standard case management of acute watery diarrhea and associated malnutrition, jointly organized by icddr,b and WHO, was conducted on 18-19 August 2019.

• A total of 56 front line medical staff from nine health facilities were trained how to provide first line support to sexual/intimate partner violence survivors, in two one-day workshops organized by the health sector.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (July 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 33 and 34 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.