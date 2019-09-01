Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #17, 29 August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of nine dengue cases were reported in the last two weeks, including two confirmed and seven suspected, bringing the total number of reported cases this year to 35.1 • Newly recruited Tuberculosis (TB) junior field assistants have been briefed and introduced to field activities and supported community mobilization efforts related to TB.

• Nurses from Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital were trained on standard case management of acute watery diarrhea and associated malnutrition, jointly organized by icddr,b and WHO, was conducted on 18-19 August 2019.

• A total of 56 front line medical staff from nine health facilities were trained how to provide first line support to sexual/intimate partner violence survivors, in two one-day workshops organized by the health sector.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 566 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (July 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 33 and 34 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.