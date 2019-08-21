Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #16, 15 August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO is supporting response to the dengue outbreak with around 3000 Dengue Rapid Diagnostic Testing(RDT) kits, including 500 for the District Sadar Hospital, as well as Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material and technical guidance on dengue case management.

• An emergency technical consultation on vector control measures for Rohingya camps and host community during monsoon season was convened on 3 August 2019.

• The health sector, in collaboration with Sexual & Reproductive Health(SRH) Working Group, developed a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on health service delivery to survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) based on the Bangladesh national protocol.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 913 316 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (June 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 29 and 30 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions