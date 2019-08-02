02 Aug 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #15, 01 August 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• To strengthen the District Sadar Hospital, Cox’s Bazar, WHO completed renovation of four wards there, with support from King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief).

• The preliminary findings of the rapid healthcare waste management assessment(HCWM) revealed that it is a priority of public health concern in the settlement, requiring special attention on setting-up robust and sustainable HCWM system in the district.

• A confirmed case of dengue was reported in the camps.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 913 316 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (June 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 29 and 30 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.

