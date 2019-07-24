24 Jul 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #14, 18 July 2019

from World Health Organization
HIGHLIGHTS

• The Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) with the technical assistance of WHO, has completed a rapid assessment of Health Care Waste Management in all health facilities in Rohingya camps (including nearby government health facilities).

• The Health sector has been engaged in the Joint Response Plan 2019 mid-term review (MTR). This was done with the support of the strategic advisory group members, through a workshop to review monitoring indicators and develop a narrative on the achievements and challenges to date and priorities going forward.

• Acute respiratory infection (ARI), unexplained fever and acute watery diarrhea (AWD) were the conditions with highest proportional morbidity this week.

• Health Emergency Operation Center(HEOC) has been activated in Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar due to heavy rainfall.

