11 Jul 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #13, 04 July 2019

from World Health Organization
04 Jul 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

• The epidemiology team supported Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) with rapid response team training for medical doctors working in the camps.

• WHO and the mission from Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh conducted a field mission on 17 June 2019 to be updated on WHO’s response addressing the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) needs of host community and Rohingya population.

• The health sector completed data analysis of the gender-based violence (GBV) quality assurance joint assessment, conducted between May 20-30, 2019, in Primary Health Care facilities, and will shortly present the findings to relevant working groups.

