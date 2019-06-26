Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #12, 20 June 2019

911 359 total Rohingyas in Bangladesh

1,606,669 Total number of consultations reported in EWARS in 2019

728 786 people are being monitored for diseases

1.24 million people targeted for health assistance

HIGHLIGHTS

Four suspected measles/rubella cases were reported in EWARS. (source: either via weekly reporting or case reporting form in week 24.)

Final plans for the expansion of the Sadar Hospital Laboratory have been approved by the hospital management. Expansion is expected to be completed by August 2019 and will ensure full functionality.

As part of the health sector rationalization exercise, the preliminary findings from the assessments conducted in March 2019 were shared with Camp in Charges (CiCs) and concerned health partners, following agreement by RRRC and Civil Surgeon’s Offices.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 359 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (April 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 23 and 24 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.