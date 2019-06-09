Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #11, 09 June 2019

911 359 total Rohingyas in Bangladesh

1 571 285 Total number of consultations reported in EWARS in 2019

728 786 people are being monitored for diseases

1.24 million people targeted for health assistance

HIGHLIGHTS

• The renovation of Medical Storage at the Teknaf health complex has begun and the upgrade will be completed by end of June 2019.

• The 11th round of water quality surveillance in the refugee camps has started and will be completed on 2nd June 2019.

• A service availability assessment on non-communicable diseases is planned in June, and the tool has been piloted and finalized.

• A health-sector led joint GBV Quality assurance assessment was completed, targeting primary health care facilities within Ukhiya and Teknaf camps.

• Joint assessment team (JAT) trainings were conducted on 28 May 2019 in Cox’s Bazar with participation from both health and WASH sector partners as part of the emergency preparedness activities for the upcoming monsoon season.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 359 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (April 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 21 and 22 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions