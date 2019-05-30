30 May 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #10, 23 May 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (757.15 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 2-day orientation workshop for ten newly deployed Camp Health Focal Points was organized on 12-13 May 2019.

• A training to sensitize nurses on general principles of mental health as related to general hospital care was held for 50 nurses in Sadar Hospital on 13 May 2019.

• During week 19, Joint Assessment Teams (JAT) lead by WHO conducted two field investigations in response to suspected cholera cases.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 359 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (April 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 19 and 20 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.