Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #10, 23 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• A 2-day orientation workshop for ten newly deployed Camp Health Focal Points was organized on 12-13 May 2019.

• A training to sensitize nurses on general principles of mental health as related to general hospital care was held for 50 nurses in Sadar Hospital on 13 May 2019.

• During week 19, Joint Assessment Teams (JAT) lead by WHO conducted two field investigations in response to suspected cholera cases.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

There are an estimated 911 359 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest ISCG situation report (April 2019). This includes 34 172 refugees from Myanmar who registered before 31st August 2017. All refugees, including new arrivals, face compounding vulnerabilities, including in health. WHO has been responding to this crisis since September 2017. A summary of response actions from epidemiological weeks 19 and 20 of 2019 is presented below by WHO functions.