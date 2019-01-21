21 Jan 2019

Rohingya Refugee Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Bi-Weekly Situation Report #1, 17 January 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (604.16 KB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The number of varicella cases reported this week in 1 358. WHO and the health sector are working in collaboration with Education sector and Risk communication to contain the disease.

  • A total of 2.2 million doses were administered in 2018 through two Penta/Td, bOPV campaigns and two OCV campaigns

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • There are an estimated 908 000 Rohingya refugees (215 796 families) in Cox’s Bazar, according to the latest Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) round 12 exercise. The Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh, though the overall influx has slowed since the onset of the crisis in late August 2017.

  • Rohingya refugees have continued to arrive in Bangladesh, though in much fewer numbers than the initial influx in late 2017. More than 15,247 new arrivals were reported from 1 January to 30 November 2018 (source: UNHCR). The refugees continue to face compounding vulnerabilities including health.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.