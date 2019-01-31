Rohingya refugee crisis: Registration of the marriages and divorces of refugees

What is marriage and divorce registration?

Civil registration is defined as the registration of major life events relating to civil status. These include birth, death, marriage and divorce, all of which require the registration of the event in the civil registry of the State. Marriage and divorce certificates are civil documents issued by the State to prove marriage and divorce.

What is the legal framework applicable in Bangladesh?

Marriage and divorce in Bangladesh are governed by different laws depending on the faith of the couple. The registration of marriages is likewise regulated by different Acts. Muslim marriages are regulated by the 1974 Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act (as amended in 2005). Hindu marriages are governed by the 2012 Hindu Marriage Registration Act. Mixed marriages (i.e. of persons of different faiths) are regulated under yet another Act. The 1974 Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act applies “to all Muslim citizens of Bangladesh wherever they may be”. Pursuant to Article 3 and 5 of this Act, it is mandatory for every marriage solemnized under Muslim law to be registered and the failure to do so creates an offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment for up to a maximum of two years.

In practice, the registration of marriages and divorces of refugees in Bangladesh has been progressively restricted. A 2002 administrative circular initially stipulated that marriages between refugees could not be registered under the 1974 Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act since the scope of that Act was confined to the registration of marriages of Bangladeshi citizens. The circular established a distinct procedure for the registration of marriages of registered Rohingya refugees while excluding non-registered refugees. The circular also stipulated that marriage between Bangladeshi nationals and refugees from Myanmar was not possible and could not be registered.

Two later circulars, published in 2014 and 2017, further undermined the right to marry for both citizens and refugees by directing registrars not to register the marriages of Bangladeshi citizens and unregistered refugees with refugees registered prior to 2017. In a January 2018 ruling, the Supreme Court held that marriage between a Bangladeshi citizen and a Rohingya refugee violated the above-mentioned 2017 circular.1 These restrictions hamper the right not only of refugees to marry and have their marriages registered but citizens too. This is at odds with Bangladesh’s Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, which provides for compulsory registration of Muslim marriages. The restrictions also contradict Articles 27 and 31 of the Bangladesh Constitution, which, respectively, guarantee equality before the law to all citizens and the enjoyment of the protection of the law by everyone in the territory of Bangladesh. In April 2018, officials referred to as “Camp in Charge” (CICs) were given the responsibility “to register and maintain the records of (…) marriage and divorce” of refugees. In practice, however, this responsibility has not yet been implemented.

As a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Bangladesh has an obligation to respect the right to marry and found a family in line with Article 23 (2). In addition, Articles 2 and 5 of the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), to which Bangladesh is a party, requires States to “guarantee the right of everyone, without distinction as to race, colour, or national or ethnic origin, to equality before the law, notably in the enjoyment of the following rights: [… [t]he right to marriage and choice of spouse”. These obligations are reinforced in the case of women by provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which requires States under Article 16 to guarantee the right of women to freely choose a spouse. Bangladesh also has international obligations in relation to the registration of marriages. Both CEDAW and the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages, to which it is a party, requires States to ensure that all marriages are registered in an appropriate official register. The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has observed that: “States parties should also require the registration of all marriages whether contracted civilly or according to custom or religious law. The State can thereby ensure compliance with the Convention and establish equality between partners, a minimum age for marriage, prohibition of bigamy and polygamy and the protection of the rights of children.”2 As a State Party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Bangladesh is obliged to prevent child marriage as a matter of protecting the child from abuse (article 19) and from traditional practices prejudicial to the child’s health (Article 24).

Why is marriage registration important?

Marriage registration enhances protection and particularly protects the rights of spouses and particularly women and their children and may further facilitate implementation of durable solutions by documenting family links. Lack of marriage registration can lead to:

Increased risks of child marriage – Without systematic and compulsory marriage registration, ages of spouses are not verified and child marriages are more likely to occur and remain unnoticed.

Increased risk of women’s abuse – Absence of marriage and divorce registration, in the absence of State intervention, increase women vulnerabilities to domestic violence, forced marriage and trafficking and difficulties to access justice in case of abuses.

Increased risk of discrimination against women – Lack of marriage registration prevent the State to ensure the right of women with regard to marriage and separation that particularly affects women in relation, for instance, to maintenance, dower as well as children custody and property issues upon dissolution of the marriage.

Obstacle to durable solution – Lack of documentation and particularly marriage certificate can interfere with the right to family unity and create obstacles on return to country of origin and/or resettlement in the absence of any documentation to prove family links.

Obstacle to family reunification – Family reunification with a spouse living in other countries can be difficult without any document to prove the marriage.

Obstacle to State planning – Registration of marriages and divorces also helps States to have accurate information about the marital status of persons living on their territory for the purposes of social, demographic and humanitarian planning.

Based on the above, advocacy should aim at ensuring that the Government:

Guarantee the systematic registration of marriages and divorces of refugees (including mixed marriages with citizens) as a matter of Bangladesh and international law. It should likewise emphasize the importance of issuing marriage and divorce certificates. Instructions, in practice, could be provided through a circular or series of circulars specifying which authorities are competent to undertake the registrations and ensure that appropriate procedures are followed.