Bangladesh + 1 more
Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2020-07-20
KEY FIGURES
855,000 Rohingya refugees
336,000 Host communities
USD 1058M Overall 2020 appeal
39% or 409M Funding received
The 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 39 per cent funded, as of 20 July 2020, with USD 409 million received against the overall needs of USD 1058 million.
Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries.
JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 2.08 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017.