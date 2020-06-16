Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2020-06-16

KEY FIGURES

855,000 Rohingya refugees

336,000 Host communities

USD 994M Overall 2019 appeal

27% or 273M Funding received

The 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 27 per cent funded, as of 16 June 2020, with USD 273 million received against the overall needs of USD 994 million.

Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries.

JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.94 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017.