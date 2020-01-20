Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.12.31

KEY FIGURES

911,000 Rohingya refugees

336,000 Host communities

USD 920M Overall 2019 appeal

69% or 636M Funding received

The 2019Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 69 percent funded, as of 31 December 2019,with USD 636 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million.

Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries.

JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.61 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017.