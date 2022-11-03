Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh: Health Sector September 2022 Bulletin, Reporting period: 1 - 30 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability and access to essential health services remained like the previous months, the average utilization of health services increased by 20,000 with the monthly average rising to 454,000 consultations/month. This increased utilization may partly be explained to the observed seasonal increase in conjunctivitis, the surplus of health facilities in most camps and improved reporting by partners.

1,474 deaths were reported in Jan-Sept (EWARS). Maternal, stillbirths, and neonatal deaths, accounted for 23% of the mortality.

As of 31 September 2022, 86% of eligible population received the booster dose and more than 90% of the targeted population (≥ 12 years) received their full dose of COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate declined further by 0.1% from the previous month to a nadir of 0.4% by the end of September 2022.

Health Resources Availability Mapping System (HeRAMS) baseline report was released in September 2022. The health sector plans to scale up the HeRAMS assessment to Bashan char in the coming months.