Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh: Health Sector August 2022 Bulletin, Reporting period: 1 - 31 August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

● Overall, availability and access to essential health services remain similar to the preceding months with an average of 430,000 consultations/month. - utilization. The high utilization may be partially explained by the surplus of health facilities in most camps.

● Up to 1,369 deaths were reported in Jan- Aug 2022 (EWARS). Maternal, stillbirths, and neonatal deaths accounted for 23% of the mortality.

● COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate declined to a nadir of 0.5% by end of August 2022. An additional COVID-19 vaccination campaign was conducted leading to 94% of the 548,538 people ≥12 years having received 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 86% of 358,433 people ≥18 years have received the booster dose.

● A 30% decline in reported Dengue cases in August 2022. So far, 11,984 cases reported with 15 deaths, CFR 0.13%

● The health sector has completed the health facility rationalization assessment and has issued its recommendations.

● The government has approved the Health Sector Referral SOP and General Health Card

● The Health Sector Strategic Plan 2023-2024 has been released

● Health Resources Availability Mapping System (HeRAMS) baseline report is being compiled and due for release in September 2022.