Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh: Health Sector Bulletin No. 17, Reporting period: October to December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

● In December 2021; 306,727 people 18 years or older received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinerepresenting 79% of the targeted 389,369 people.

Cumulatively, this brings the total number of those who have received at least 01 dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 343,3670.

● Observed a 17% increase in health care utilization in Q4. Facility based delivery has improved throughout the year and reached its highest of 75% in December 2021.

● As of December, there were 14 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) with of 573 active beds. There are 327 standby beds that can be activated in a surge response.

● Completed Oral Cholera Vaccination: 87% (754,172) of 869,095 targeted were reached in the first round, while 98% of the 754,172 in round 2 were vaccinated.

● General Health Card has been endorsed.

● Joint Response Plan (JRP)2022: 27 projects submitted with a total value of USD 110m.

● By end of 2021, the government of Bangladesh officially closed camp 23 although recommended for health services to continue for host population.