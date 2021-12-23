Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh: Health Sector Bulletin No. 16, Reporting period: July to September 2021

1.4M PEOPLE IN NEED

902,947* REFUGEES

1.4M PEOPLE TARGETED

80 PARTNERS

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination has been completed among the Rohingya Refugee targeting the age group of 55 years and above. 36,943 people received the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 1st round which successfully reached 86% of the target population. 33,386 people received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd round which reached 90% of 2nd round target. Overall, 86% of targeted people received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine whereas 77% people of targeted people completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

In Bangladesh overall, quarter three was characterized by a slight decline in COVID-19 infections. Similarly, a decline in infections was recorded in the Rohingya refugee/Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) camps.

Among the Rohingya refugees, 1,321 (56 percent-female, 44 percent-male) new infections were recorded during the reporting period, compared to 1,349 in the second quarter. The testing rate decreased by 9 percent.

Health Sector partners, at the request of government, currently operate 13 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in the refugee camps with a Total of 641 active beds by the end of September. In addition, approximately 250 additional standby beds can be activated based on epidemiological indications.

Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations among Rohingya refugees and host communities remained above standards this quarter.