Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh: Health Sector Bulletin No. 16, Reporting period: July to September 2021

1.4M PEOPLE IN NEED

902,947* REFUGEES

1.4M PEOPLE TARGETED

80 PARTNERS

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH SECTOR

  • The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination has been completed among the Rohingya Refugee targeting the age group of 55 years and above. 36,943 people received the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 1st round which successfully reached 86% of the target population. 33,386 people received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd round which reached 90% of 2nd round target. Overall, 86% of targeted people received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine whereas 77% people of targeted people completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

  • In Bangladesh overall, quarter three was characterized by a slight decline in COVID-19 infections. Similarly, a decline in infections was recorded in the Rohingya refugee/Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) camps.

  • Among the Rohingya refugees, 1,321 (56 percent-female, 44 percent-male) new infections were recorded during the reporting period, compared to 1,349 in the second quarter. The testing rate decreased by 9 percent.

  • Health Sector partners, at the request of government, currently operate 13 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in the refugee camps with a Total of 641 active beds by the end of September. In addition, approximately 250 additional standby beds can be activated based on epidemiological indications.

  • Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations among Rohingya refugees and host communities remained above standards this quarter.

  • During the reporting period (Jul-Sept 21), the highest facility-based delivery of 71% was registered in September 2021. Month-by-month, utilization has increased at least 3% from the last reporting period likely due to lifting of movement restrictions related to COVID-19.

