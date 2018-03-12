12 Mar 2018

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: CERF allocation overview (as of 9 March 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Mar 2018
The crisis caused by escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State since 25 August 2017 has led to suffering on a catastrophic scale. The speed and scale of the influx have made it one of the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis.

Approximately 1.2 million people — new refugees, prior refugees and host communities — in Bangladesh are in urgent need of assistance. In September, CERF allocated US$7 million to assist the most vulnerable people fleeing violence in Myanmar and their host communities in Bangladesh. In October, CERF released an additional $12 million to scale up life-saving response efforts, bringing the total CERF support for the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh to $19 million in 2017.

