Rohingya Refugee Crisis: CERF allocation overview (as of 9 March 2018)

The crisis caused by escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State since 25 August 2017 has led to suffering on a catastrophic scale. The speed and scale of the influx have made it one of the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis.

Approximately 1.2 million people — new refugees, prior refugees and host communities — in Bangladesh are in urgent need of assistance. In September, CERF allocated US$7 million to assist the most vulnerable people fleeing violence in Myanmar and their host communities in Bangladesh. In October, CERF released an additional $12 million to scale up life-saving response efforts, bringing the total CERF support for the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh to $19 million in 2017.