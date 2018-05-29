Rohingya Refugee Crisis - Camp Settlement and Protection Profiling, Camp 8W - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - Round 3, April 2018

Introduction

This profile provides a multisector overview of conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh. Data for the findings were collected in 29 camps from 7-27 March 2018 (Round 3a) and 15-20 April 2018 (Round 3b) as part of the Settlement and Protection Profiling exercise funded by UNHCR and implemented by REACH. These profiles specifically look at conditions for those families who have arrived since 25 August 2017. Key indicators provide contextual and operational findings at the household level. The full dataset, with indicators presented by theme is available on the UNHCR website and REACH Resource Centre.

Methodology

Primary data were collected through household surveys of families who have arrived since 25 August 2017, randomly sampled from the RRRC-UNHCR Family Counting dataset. The sampling was designed so findings are statistically representative and can be generalised at the site level with at least a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error. Data for the demographics and the People With Specific Needs (PWSN) section are taken from the Family Counting dataset provided by UNHCR and presented to provide household data for evidence-based programming. Additionally, all shelter footprint data, which was used to calculate shelter and camp population density, was provided by OpenStreetMap (OSM).