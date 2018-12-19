19 Dec 2018

Rohingya Influx Overview (RIO): Key issues and needs, December 2018

from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 19 Dec 2018
This Rohingya Influx Overview (RIO) details how needs of the Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar district have evolved in key sectors and identifies new issues that have arisen. The report covers data collected in November and draws comparisons between previous rounds of data collection from September and July.

Key findings:

• In comparison to data gathered in September, a slight shift away from the use of firewood toward more sustainable sources of fuel can be observed.

• Barriers to access water as well as sanitation and hygiene facilities remain significant.

• The provision of quality healthcare continues to be a challenge. In many blocks, issues such as long wait times and lack of adequate medicines were reported.

• Although plans to begin voluntary repatriations to Myanmar were halted, concerns and fears among the Rohingya population, particularly around documentation, have increased as a result.

The Basic Needs Gap Index illustrates that needs vary greatly across the camps, with some areas being more affected than others by gaps in key sectors

